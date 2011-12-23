COPENHAGEN Dec 23 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Friday it had won a
contract worth about $105 million for a copper concentrator in
Mongolia.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the order had been
placed by Mongolian company, Mongolyn Alt (MAK) Group.
FLSmidth will supply a greenfield copper concentrator for a
mine some 500 kilometres from the capital city Ulaanbaatar,
Mongolia, it said in the statement.
"Mongolia holds vast deposits of natural resources and being
able to deliver state-of-the-art technology... we are able to
strengthen our position and footprint in this increasingly
important market," said Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen in
the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)