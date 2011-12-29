COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S has signed a contract for two cement projects worth a combined $132 million in Brazil, the company said on Thursday.

The contract had been signed with Brazil's Cimpor Cimentos do Brasil Ltda and comprised equipment for the Caxitu project, a new greenfield cement plant in the country's Paraiba state, FLSmidth said in a statement.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the contract also included a new kiln line project at the Cezarina cement plant located in Brazil's Goias state.

"Brazil is continuously investing heavily in development projects, both to support upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games and to provide housing and build infrastructure," said Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen in the statement.