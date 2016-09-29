COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 FLSmidth is laying
off 130 workers in Denmark as part of plans to cut about 10
percent of its global workforce in the near future, the Danish
provider of equipment and services to the cement and mining
sectors told Reuters on Thursday.
"In the second quarter we delivered lower than expected
revenue, which is why we make these adjustments," said
FLSmidth's head of communications Sofie Lindberg.
Thursday's layoffs amount to approximately 10 percent of the
company's Danish staff and the company expects to make worldwide
cuts of about 10 percent in the near future, Lindberg said.
In the second quarter the company informed 400 employees
that they would be losing their jobs.
FLSmidth had 12,700 employees globally at the end of the
second quarter.
In August, the company reported lower-than-expected
second-quarter profits and narrowed its 2016 guidance to the
lower end of its guidance.
At 1013 GMT, FLSmidth shares were up 2.1 percent at 251
Danish crowns, outpacing the benchmark index which
was up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)