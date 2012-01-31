* CEO says Ludowici bid could be raised

COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co said on Tuesday it would not rule out making a higher bid for Australia-listed company Ludowici .

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said last week it had agreed to buy all of Ludowici's shares at A$7.20 apiece, subject to a number of conditions, including checking its books.

That corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$267 million ($282 million) and represented a premium of 106 percent over Ludowici's share price before the offer was announced.

"We have not announced that our bid was final or cut off our options to change it at a later stage," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. "One cannot rule out that the bid will be higher," Rasmussen said.

He said the group has a credit agreement with Danish bank Danske Bank, Nordic banking group Nordea and two international banks which he declined to name.

"We have plenty of facilities ... The financing options are not the issue. We have the possibility to finance whatever we would like to buy," Rasmussen told Reuters.

Announcing the agreement with Ludowici last week, Rasmussen said FLSmidth believed the offer was so attractive that shareholders would accept and that he would not consider raising the offer.

FLSmidth is currently in the process of carrying out a due diligence investigation.

"No formal or final offer has been made and there is no certainty that an offer will be made," FLSmidth said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ludowici shareholders were expected to evaluate the offer in May, the group said in the statement last week.

Shares in FLSmidth rose 2.6 percent at 1353 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

Shares in Ludowici closed at A$6.79 per share on the Australia Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = A$0.9460) (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen, writing by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)