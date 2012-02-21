COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of Danish
engineering group FLSmidth, a supplier of services and
machinery to the cement and minerals industries, said margins in
its cement plant business will bottom out in 2012 and begin to
recover next year.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a conference
call on the group's 2011 results on Tuesday that the cyclical
cement plant business would reach a trough in 2012.
"We have been through the low point after the financial
crisis," he said referring to that part of the cement business.
"We have exhausted much of the order backlog."
"We will see the lowest margins in 2012 and then things will
start improving again," he said.
(Reporting by John Acher)