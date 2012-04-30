COPENHAGEN, April 30 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S has won a cement plant order worth
about 85 million euros ($112.71 million) from a customer in the
Middle East, it said, adding that it signalled a recovery in the
region.
The order for a complete 6,000-tonnes-per-day cement
production line will help FLSmidth's earnings until 2014, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
FLSmidth did not identify the customer.
"This project confirms that the slowdown from the 'Arab
Spring' is lifting," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said
in the statement.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)