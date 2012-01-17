COPENHAGEN Jan 17 The head of Danish engineering group FLSmidth said on Tuesday that the company's division that supplies the mining industry overtook its cement plant business in terms of revenue in 2011 for the first time and would continue to grow.

The remarks from Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen followed FLSmidth's announcement on Tuesday that it had won an order worth about 500 million Danish crowns ($85.22 million) to supply equipment for expansion of a copper mine in South America.

"The minerals business was bigger than the cement business in 2011 for the first time ever, and it will only get bigger going forward," Rasmussen told Reuters.

Ten years ago the minerals business only generated 5 percent of group revenues, but surpassed 50 percent last year, Rasmussen said.

"That is dramatic growth," he said. ($1 = 5.8674 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)