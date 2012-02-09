COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danish engineering group FLSmidth will supply a cement plant to Mongolia for about 86 million euros ($113.98 million), the company said on Thursday.

FLSmidth will deliver all the equipment, engineering and commissioning for the cement plant, which will have a capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day, the company said.

"The order will contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until 2014," FLSmidth & Co A/S said in a statement.

The greenfield plant for the Mongolyn Alt (MAK) Group will be located about 330 kilometres from the Mongolian capital, FLSmidth said. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)