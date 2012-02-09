COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth will supply a cement plant to Mongolia for
about 86 million euros ($113.98 million), the company said on
Thursday.
FLSmidth will deliver all the equipment, engineering and
commissioning for the cement plant, which will have a capacity
of 3,000 tonnes per day, the company said.
"The order will contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's
earnings until 2014," FLSmidth & Co A/S said in a statement.
The greenfield plant for the Mongolyn Alt (MAK) Group will
be located about 330 kilometres from the Mongolian capital,
FLSmidth said.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)