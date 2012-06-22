COPENHAGEN, June 22 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Friday it had won a phosphate
terminal order worth about $90 million from Morocco's OCP Office
Chérifien des Phosphates.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said it would supply
equipment and technology for the terminal in Jorf Lasfar to the
state-run phosphate monopoly.
"As the demand for fertilizer increases worldwide, we are
proud to supply the world's largest phosphate flash drying
system," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a
statement.
The order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's
earnings until 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by William Hardy)