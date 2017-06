COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Danish engineering group FLSmidth has won an order worth about 500 million Danish crowns ($85.22 million) to supply equipment for expansion of a copper mine in South America, the company said on Tuesday.

"The global demand for copper continues to grow," FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and machinery to the global mining and cement industries, said in a statement.

It did not identify the customer. ($1 = 5.8674 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)