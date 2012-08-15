(Adds detail, quote, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 FLSmidth has its trimmed operating margin guidance after quarterly operating profit missed expectations, hit by a writedown and weak results in the Danish engineer's bulk materials business.

FLSmidth, which supplies engineering and machinery to the global cement and mining industries, also said on Wednesday it had put its fibre-cement products unit Cembrit up for sale and had potential buyers on the radar.

"Expectations to bulk materials have been downgraded and risk associated with the margin guidance has increased due to short-term macroeconomic uncertainty," FLSmidth said.

Its bulk materials division, which supplies equipment allowing companies to handle large quantities of material from coal to fertilisers, has had problems executing projects in 2012, it said.

Hit by a 188 million Danish crown ($31 million) writedown on capitalised research and development costs, second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 14 percent to 349 million crowns, missing all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was 505 million.

FLSmidth cut guidance for its 2012 EBIT margin to 8-9 percent from 9-10 percent because of the writedown, but said the margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) should still be at least 10 percent.

Its shares were down 4.4 percent at 1234 GMT, against a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market.

FLSmidth has been benefiting from a rise in mineral prices that has boosted miners' capital expenditure and, hence, orders for the company.

While FLSmidth saw continued strong underlying demand and order intake in the second quarter, recent statements by mining companies suggested the short-term outlook for investment has deteriorated due to heightened economic uncertainty, it said.

FLSmidth said the R&D writedown was related to costs of a new technology with links to its cement, non-ferrous metals and customer service segments on which patents have been taken out, but for which commercial tests failed to show acceptable results.

Cembrit, FLSmidth's smallest division, generated 6 percent of group revenue in 2011. "We do not know how long this (disposal) will take but we know that there are interested buyers," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. ($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)