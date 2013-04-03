Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
COPENHAGEN Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co (FLS.CO) won a deal worth around 1.9 billion rupees to supply Indian steel producer Tata Steel (TISC.NS) with two pipe conveyers.
FLSmidth & Co said the conveyors would help transport iron ore from the steel company's Khondbond mines to a railway loading point.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.