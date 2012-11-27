* Google data, computer model combine for possible flu
prediction
* First rudimentary forecasts might be available next flu
season
* Potential boon for public health agencies
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 New research suggests it may
be possible to forecast flu outbreaks in much the same way
meteorologists predict weather, a potential boon for public
health officials and consumers, one of the study's authors said
on Tuesday.
Using real-time U.S. data gathered by Google Inc,
along with a computer model showing how flu spreads, the
researchers offered a system that could generate local forecasts
of the severity and length of a particular flu outbreak.
This kind of forecasting could improve preparation and
management of annual flu outbreaks in the United States,
said Irene Eckstrand of the National Institutes of Health.
Influenza kills 250,000 to 500,000 people each year around
the globe; the U.S. annual flu death toll is 35,000.
If the forecasts are reasonably accurate, they could help
public health officials target vaccines and anti-viral drugs to
areas of greatest need, said study co-author Jeffrey Shaman of
Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
"If you have a six-week forecast with good confidence that
you're going to have an outbreak in New York City and nothing's
going on in L.A., you'd send the vaccines there (to New York)
because there's enough time to distribute them ... before
there's an actual outbreak," Shaman said.
He suggested that flu forecasts might be distributed through
TV weather programming. Individuals then could decide whether to
get the flu vaccine, keep their distance from people who sneeze
or cough and closely monitor symptoms.
This pilot study, published on Monday in the journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked only at
the New York City area, using data from 2003 through 2008.
TRACKING FLU MOVEMENTS
Even so, if all goes well, the system could offer
rudimentary forecasts as soon as next year's flu season, Shaman
said. It might be possible to issue a few flu forecasts this
season, though those would be in "test-case form," he said.
"We have to try it for other regions, other cities," said
Shaman. "We have to look and see how it worked during the
pandemic years ... we have to see the differences in performance
depending on the aggressiveness of the strain of flu."
The computer program the scientists used is a standard
epidemiological model showing how influenza moves through a
population, from those who are susceptible to flu, to those who
have it, to those who have recovered, said study co-author
Alicia Karspeck of the National Center for Atmospheric Research
in Boulder, Colorado.
The problem with this model is that it's nearly impossible
to pinpoint who is susceptible and difficult to track
recoveries, though it is possible to figure out the trajectory
of an outbreak, Karspeck said.
To conduct their research, the authors said, they needed
real-time data, and they found it in an online tool called
Google Flu Trends, which uses search terms people put into the
Web-based search engine to figure out where influenza is
occurring. The tool, launched in 2008, then notifies the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in real time.
In a process known as retrospective forecasting, the
scientists tested their findings against what happened in the
New York area from 2003 through 2008. Because they knew what had
happened in these years, they could check their work.
Using the computer program and the flu trends data, they
generated retrospective weekly flu forecasts, which predicted
the peak of the outbreak more than seven weeks before it
occurred.