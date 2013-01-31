* Sweden, Finland also linked Pandemrix to sleep disorder
* Findings are first in Britain to show association
* GlaxoSmithKline says committed to investigating further
* Drugmaker has had reports of 795 cases across Europe
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 31 Children in Britain who were
vaccinated with a GlaxoSmithKline shot against H1N1
swine flu had a significantly increased risk of developing the
rare sleep disorder narcolepsy, according to results of a
scientific study.
The findings, which have not yet been published in full, are
the first firm evidence in Britain that the flu vaccine, called
Pandemrix, is linked to narcolepsy cases in children.
Research in Finland, Sweden and Ireland has already found
clear associationS and Reuters reported last week that similar
links were expected to be found in Britain.
Pandemrix was given to 30 million people - including around
six million in Britain - during the 2009-2010 flu pandemic.
In a research summary, known as an abstract, seen by
Reuters, the British researchers say "the increased risk of
narcolepsy after Pandemrix suggests a causal association
consistent with reports from Finland and Sweden."
The abstract shows that the research team, led by Liz
Miller, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Protection
Agency (HPA), found an almost 10-fold increased risk in cases of
the sleep disorder in children seen in sleep centres who had
been immunised with Pandemrix.
A spokeswoman for the UK Health Protection Agency (HPA)
could not confirm the 10-fold figure but issued a statement from
Miller saying the results suggest an increased risk "consistent
with findings from studies in other European countries."
Studies from Sweden, Finland and Ireland found the risk of
developing narcolepsy was between seven and 13 times higher for
children who had Pandemrix than for their unvaccinated peers.
Narcolepsy is a complex and life-long sleep disorder which
is generally estimated to affect between 0.02 and 0.05 percent
of the population, or between 200 and 500 people per million.
GSK, which has previously told Reuters its data show at
least 795 people across Europe have reported developing
narcolepsy linked to Pandemrix since the vaccine's use began in
2009, said on Thursday it was committed to finding out more.
"GSK initially became aware of possible cases of narcolepsy
following vaccination with the adjuvanted H1N1 pandemic vaccine
Pandemrix ...in 2010," it said.
It added: "We currently believe that the available data are
insufficient to assess the likelihood of a causal association
between Pandemrix and narcolepsy", but said it was committed to
carrying out additional research.
The full HPA study with peer review is due to be published
in the British Medical Journal in the coming months.
In total, Pandemrix was given to more than 30 million people
in 47 countries during the 2009-2010 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.
Because it contains an adjuvant, or booster, it was not used in
the United States because drug regulators there are wary of
adjuvanted vaccines.
Narcolepsy's most common symptoms are bouts of daytime
sleepiness, but in its more severe forms it also brings
nightmares, hallucinations, sleep paralysis and cataplexies -
when strong emotions trigger a sudden loss of muscle strength.
It has no known cure and scientists are not clear what
causes it, but specialist doctors say its symptoms can be
treated with combinations of drugs aimed at re-regulating the
patient's sleep-wake cycle.