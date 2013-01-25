* Children affected more than in seasonal flu outbreaks
* Data will help mould response to future outbreaks
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 25 At least one in five people
worldwide were infected with swine flu during the first year of
the 2009-2010 H1N1 pandemic, an international research group
said on Friday, but the death rate was just 0.02 percent.
The results echo other studies that found children were hit
harder by the H1N1 strain, which swept around the world, than
they are by regular seasonal flu outbreaks and that people over
65 were less vulnerable.
More accurate early surveillance is needed to plan for and
respond to future pandemics, scientists said, in the wake of the
international research led by the World Health Organisation
(WHO) and Imperial College London.
"Knowing the proportion of the population infected in
different age groups and the proportion of those infected who
died will help public health decision-makers plan for ...
pandemics," said the WHO's Anthony Mounts who helped lead the
study.
The information could be used to assess severity and develop
mathematical models to predict how flu outbreaks spread and what
effect different interventions, such as school closures,
vaccination or preventative treatment, might have, he said.
The study, which used data from 19 countries, collated
results from more than 24 studies involving some 90,000 blood
samples collected before, during and after the pandemic.
The results, published in the journal Influenza and Other
Respiratory Viruses, showed 20 to 27 percent of people studied
were infected during the first year of the pandemic.
Because infection rates were likely to have been similar in
countries where data were not available, this means as many as a
quarter of the world's people may have been infected, the
researchers said.
The WHO declared H1N1 swine flu a pandemic in June 2009 when
laboratories had identified cases in 74 countries. By November
2009 it had started to peter out but the WHO did not declare the
epidemic at an end until August 2010.
While this study did not set out to look at death rates, the
researchers said they had used previously published and
still-in-progress death rate estimates to calculate the
proportion of people infected who died from the pandemic virus.
Based on an estimate of around 200,000 deaths, they said the
case fatality ratio was probably less than 0.02 percent.
The WHO's official data show 18,500 people were reported
killed by the H1N1 flu. But a study published in The Lancet last
year said the actual death toll may have been up to 15 times
higher at more than 280,000.
Maria Van Kerkhove of Imperial College London, who worked on
the study, said it would improve understanding of the H1N1
pandemic's impact and fuel efforts to improve prediction of
future pandemics.
"It puts it into context and gives us a fuller picture," she
said in a telephone interview. "That's incredibly important
because we know this will happen again and there is a lot of
effort being put into trying to prepare now...for the next one."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Robert Woodward)