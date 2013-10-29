(Corrects spelling throughout to Dr. Michael Jhung instead of
Dr. Michael Jhang)
By Kathleen Kingsbury
Oct 28 When her law office offered flu shots in
mid-October, Kelly Walsh, a paralegal in Boston, hesitated.
Walsh didn't get vaccinated last year and didn't get sick.
The year before, she had flu-like symptoms for a week after
getting the shot.
"I also worried if everyone at work knew I got a flu shot,
it'll be harder to take sick days if I do get the flu," says
Walsh, 38.
Ultimately, however, Walsh got jabbed, and experts agree it
was the right call. A recent study by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) and Vanderbilt University Medical
Center found that getting a flu shot reduced the risk of
flu-related hospitalization by 71.4 percent for all adults and
76.8 percent for those over age 50 during the 2011-2012 flu
season.
The CDC estimates deaths associated with the flu number
between 3,000 and 49,000 people each year.
One reason people don't get vaccinated is cost. Flu shots
aren't always free. Most insurance does cover vaccinations
administered at a doctor's office. But walk into your local CVS
or Walgreen and you'll likely pay at least $35.
Insurance won't necessarily cover shots at retail pharmacies.
Employers can help bring down those costs - and likely save
themselves money as well. The CDC estimates that seasonal
influenza outbreaks average $10.4 billion in direct costs due to
medical treatment and hospitalizations. Part of those costs are
then passed along to employers in the form of higher premiums
and lost productivity.
Typically, more than 200,000 people are hospitalized each
year for flu-related illness. Many large firms like Walsh's
offer free flu shot clinics, but letting workers know they won't
be penalized for taking sick leave can also pay dividends for
businesses big and small.
Last winter was a big year for influenza, and it caught many
patients and healthcare providers off-guard after several years
of milder flu seasons. It's too early to know how this year's
will compare or even how many people have come down with the flu
so far this autumn since those numbers, tracked by the CDC,
weren't reported during the recent government shutdown.
Flu activity usually peaks in the United States in January
or February. Recent studies from the European Union show the
vaccine offers less immunity and has a shorter duration than
previously thought, according to Kris Ehresmann, director of the
infectious disease division at the Minnesota Department of
Health. "But now is the time to get vaccinated," she adds.
What's new this year, says Dr. Michael Jhung, medical
officer at the CDC, is that many flu shots will immunize against
four strains of the flu virus for the first time, an improved
protection over years past. Drug companies plan to make 135
million to 139 million doses of vaccines approved by the Food
and Drug Administration.
Several vaccination options are available. They include: a
standard dose for adults and children, a high-dose shot for
people over age 65, a nasal spray for those who don't like
needles, and a dose that is egg-free for patients who are
allergic.
Everyone over the age of 6 months should get one, experts
say. "We don't prefer one vaccine over another," Jhung says.
"Whatever vaccine patients choose, we're happy."
The elderly, children under age 5, pregnant women, and
people with other chronic health conditions are most vulnerable
to the flu.
Getting immunized earlier guarantees protection whenever the
flu season starts in earnest, Jhung notes. Plus, adults who
don't get vaccinated can put others, including children, at
risk. Only 42 percent of Americans got vaccinated in the
2011-2012 flu season, the latest data available from the CDC.
As an added bonus, a new study published in the Journal of
the American Medical Association found that up to 36 percent of
those vaccinated reduced their risk of heart attack, stroke, or
other cardiovascular health problems just by getting a flu shot.
Based on these findings, the researchers calculated that one
death or serious illness due to heart trouble could be prevented
by vaccinating 58 additional people.
Peter Delgado, a 66-year-old self-employed accountant,
recently left a Cambridge, Massachusetts, Rite Aid
before getting his flu shot. "There was too much paperwork to
fill out, and they wanted to charge me $70," says Delgado, who
lives nearby. The high-dose version of the shot, recommended for
older people, often costs more than the normal vaccine.
His wife, however, soon sent him back in. "I told him, 'If
you get sick from the flu and can't work, you'll feel foolish
over $70,'" says Anne Delgado, 66, who is retired. "One shot
could mean food on the table for us."
Editing by Lauren Young and Meredith Mazzilli)