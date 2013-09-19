* Four-strain vaccines offered for first time in 2013/14
* U.S. leading market for new Sanofi, GSK and AZ vaccines
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 19 Big drugmakers are seeking a
boost from new four-in-one influenza vaccines that will be
available for the first time this flu season.
Offering more protection to patients, the new quadrivalent
vaccines provide a route to premium pricing that could improve
margins and profits in a highly competitive market.
Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca
all have products ready to tap the new opportunity,
while Novartis is lagging behind its rivals.
Until now, seasonal flu vaccines have only protected against
three strains of flu - two strains of influenza A, which usually
causes more cases and more severe illness, and one of influenza
B, which is less common but also circulates in multiple forms.
The new vaccines include protection against a second strain
of influenza B, which experts expect will prevent the vast
majority of type B infections.
But extra protection comes at a price. French drugmaker
Sanofi, whose Sanofi Pasteur unit is the world's biggest
supplier of flu vaccines, with sales of 884 million euros ($1.2
billion) in 2012, says it expects a premium of some 50 percent
or more.
It reflects a determination by manufacturers to move up the
value chain by developing more innovative and expensive
vaccines, following the recent success of novel products such as
HPV shots to protect girls against cervical cancer.
Contracts struck with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) confirm a hefty price jump for the new
four-strain flu vaccine, with GSK's quadrivalent Fluarix, for
example, costing $12.03 per dose against $8.08 for the standard
version, according to the agency's website. ()
Those price premiums may feed through to higher revenues and
accelerated growth in a global flu vaccine market that research
group Datamonitor Healthcare estimates at around $3.7 billion a
year.
"Over time, more and more shipped vaccine is likely to be
switched to quadrivalent, so over a five-year period it could
lift revenue growth from the low single digit to the mid-to-high
single digit (percentage) range," said Alistair Campbell, an
industry analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Some U.S. doctors see a more rapid take-up, with Paul Offit,
chief of infectious diseases at the Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia, predicting that only four-strain vaccines will be
available within two years.
PRICE SLIDE
It should help a business with a patchy profit record.
Although drugmakers benefit when there is a flu pandemic
like the 2009/10 outbreak of H1N1 swine flu - returns from
non-pandemic seasonal vaccines have been falling, particularly
in Europe.
"Prices have become unsustainably low in Europe," Jean-Paul
Kress, head of Sanofi Pasteur MSD (SPMSD) said in an interview.
"The quadrivalent vaccine will help us regain perceived value
for flu vaccines, which have become commoditised."
Kress, whose organisation is a joint venture between Sanofi
and Merck & Co for marketing vaccines in Europe, said
average prices for flu vaccines sold in bulk had fallen to
around 3.50 euros per dose from about 6 euros in the past few
years in austerity-hit Europe.
Most of the quadrivalent business in 2013/14 will come from
the United States, where the CDC expects four-strain vaccines to
account for around 23 percent of the 135-139 million doses that
manufacturers are likely to make for the country.
Thanks to the U.S. opportunity and innovations such as an
intradermal shot injected into skin rather than muscle, Sanofi
is on track for a "record" flu vaccine season, its Chief
Executive Chris Viehbacher told an investor conference last
week.
In Europe, roll out of the new vaccines will be slower as
several products - including Sanofi's four-strain Vaxigrip - are
still awaiting approval, although GSK's quadrivalent has a green
light in Britain, Germany and France.
A competing vaccine that is sprayed into the nose rather
than injected, from AstraZeneca's MedImmune unit, is also
cleared in the United States but not yet in Europe.
AstraZeneca is taking a different approach to rivals with
its FluMist product, which already commands a higher price than
injections, by opting to switch entirely to quadrivalent this
season. But it has decided to raise the price by around 5
percent, rather than 50 percent, taking the CDC cost to $17.30
per dose.