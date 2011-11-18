* Non-recurring effects, impairment charges around 74 mln
euros
* Preliminary 9-mo net profit falls to around 20 mln euros
* Shares fall more than 4 pct
(Adds quotes and share price)
VIENNA, Nov 18 - Airport operator Flughafen Wien
warned on Friday that one-off items, including a
problematic terminal extension at Vienna Airport and a fall in
value of an airport in Slovakia, would hit its third-quarter
results.
The company's shares fell as much as 4.8 percent after the
profit warning and were down 3.8 percent at 30.475 euros by 0930
GMT.
"The impairment charges and non-recurring effects of
approximately 74 million euros ($100 million) are attributable
to the terminal extension Skylink, the investment in Kosice
Airport and an investment property at Vienna Airport," it said,
adding it would also book provisions to cover part-time work for
older employees.
"These non-recurring effects will have a negative effect on
earnings in the third quarter of 2011, and preliminary net
income for the first nine months of this year will fall to
approximately 20 million euros," it added.
It said it had identified damages of approximately 57
million euros "as the result of deficient performance by
contractors and unjustified increases in cost" at its Skylink
project. It took 29 million in charges for this and said it
would seek compensation from the companies involved.
It marked down the value of its stake in Slovakia's Kosice
airport by 21 million euros.
"This company was profitable in the past, but the latest
medium term forecasts indicate that traffic growth will fall
substantially below earlier expectations," it said.
Detailed results on the first nine months will be announced
on Nov. 24.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)