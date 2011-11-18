* Non-recurring effects, impairment charges around 74 mln euros

* Preliminary 9-mo net profit falls to around 20 mln euros

* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds quotes and share price)

VIENNA, Nov 18 - Airport operator Flughafen Wien warned on Friday that one-off items, including a problematic terminal extension at Vienna Airport and a fall in value of an airport in Slovakia, would hit its third-quarter results.

The company's shares fell as much as 4.8 percent after the profit warning and were down 3.8 percent at 30.475 euros by 0930 GMT.

"The impairment charges and non-recurring effects of approximately 74 million euros ($100 million) are attributable to the terminal extension Skylink, the investment in Kosice Airport and an investment property at Vienna Airport," it said, adding it would also book provisions to cover part-time work for older employees.

"These non-recurring effects will have a negative effect on earnings in the third quarter of 2011, and preliminary net income for the first nine months of this year will fall to approximately 20 million euros," it added.

It said it had identified damages of approximately 57 million euros "as the result of deficient performance by contractors and unjustified increases in cost" at its Skylink project. It took 29 million in charges for this and said it would seek compensation from the companies involved.

It marked down the value of its stake in Slovakia's Kosice airport by 21 million euros.

"This company was profitable in the past, but the latest medium term forecasts indicate that traffic growth will fall substantially below earlier expectations," it said.

Detailed results on the first nine months will be announced on Nov. 24.

($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)