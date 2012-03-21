Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
VIENNA, March 21 Austrian airport operator Flughafen Wien expects higher sales and revenue in 2012 as a new terminal set to open in June doubles its shopping area, it said on Wednesday.
"The target calls for EBITDA of at least 200 million euros ($264.4 million) and net profit of over 50 million euros as well as net debt that does not exceed four times EBITDA, i.e. less than 800 million," it said, forecasting a slight increase in revenue.
Profit after tax and minority interests fell 58 percent to 31.6 million euros in 2011 as well-flagged impairment charges wiped out a 9 percent rise in revenue.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 189 million, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It proposed halving its dividend to 1 euro per share. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.