Feb 20 Engineering company Fluor Corp
reported on Wednesday a quarterly loss due to a $265 million
charge for the Greater Gabbard wind project off the coast of
Britain, and said its backlog had declined again.
Fluor said its fourth-quarter net loss was $4 million, or 3
cents per share, compared with a profit of $153 million, or 90
cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 12 percent to $7
billion, short of the $7.2 billion that analysts' had expected,
according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At Greater Gabbard, Fluor had a long-running dispute with
project owner Scottish & Southern Energy Plc over
welding quality, and Fluor had reported an adverse ruling in the
case from an arbitration panel in November.
Fluor's overall backlog of projects fell to $38.2 billion at
the end of 2012 from $40.8 billion three months earlier and $43
billion the quarter before that.