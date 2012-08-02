Aug 2 Engineering company Fluor Corp
reported on Thursday a drop in quarterly profits, but
better-than-expected revenue growth, with earnings up across its
four biggest segments, while its power unit made a loss.
Boosted by oil and gas work, the backlog of projects for the
largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company grew to $43
billion from $42.5 billion three months before. This included
$337 million for an aluminum automotive sheet facility in Saudi
Arabia, announced on Wednesday.
Fluor said its second-quarter net profit was $161 million,
or 95 cents per share, compared with $165 million, or 94 cents
per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 18 percent to $7.1
billion, compared with an average estimate of $6.7 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.