LONDON, July 30 The oil companies developing a
large Azeri gas project, Shah Deniz II, and Belgian gas grid
operator Fluxys said they had taken stakes in the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport the gas to
Europe.
Last month, Shah Deniz II partners BP, Azeri state
oil company SOCAR, Total and Statoil, which
was already a TAP shareholder, chose TAP over its Austria-based
rival Nabucco West.
TAP said at the time that SOCAR, BP, Total and Fluxys would
join the project. Fluxys said on Tuesday it now holds 16
percent. BP, SOCAR and Statoil said each own 20 percent and
Total 10 percent.
Initial TAP owners E.ON and Axpo have
reduced their stakes to 9 percent and 5 percent, respectively,
from the 15 percent and 42.5 percent they originally owned.
Beginning in 2019, the TAP project plans to deliver 10
billion cubic metres of gas from Shah Deniz II, one of the
world's largest gas fields with an expected investment of more
than $40 billion including pipelines, each year, reducing
Europe's dependence on Russian gas.
A Turkish pipeline will carry the Azeri gas from the Caspian
Sea and link to TAP, which will extend to southern Italy via
Greece and Albania.
Fluxys and Italian equivalent Snam also are jointly
developing projects to increase gas exchange between northern
and southern Europe.
"Through Fluxys's partnership with Snam and our project to
enable south-to-north flows from Italy to Germany and Belgium,
the TAP pipeline will link the European consumer market with
giant gas fields in the Caspian region," Fluxys Managing
Director Walter Peeraer said in a statement.