BRUSSELS Jan 19 Belgian gas transport company Fluxys has sold part of its stake in the Transitgas pipeline to infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

GIP will buy a 44.9 percent stake in Fluxys' Switzerland operation FluxSwiss, which itself has a 46 percent stake in Transitgas AG, asset owner of the Transitgas pipeline, Fluxys said on Thursday.

The 300 km pipeline crosses central Switzerland and connects gas markets in Germany and France to Italy.

"GIP... will contribute to the development of FluxSwiss and the implementation of our strategy to link the gas trading places in the northwest and the south of Europe," Walter Peeraer, managing director of Fluxys, said in a statement. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)