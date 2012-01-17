* Snam, Fluxys deal aimed at creating European gas grid

* Deal is Snam's first move outside Italy

* Snam has 1.5 bln euros to invest in expansion (Adds comments by CEO, background, share prices)

By Stephen Jewkes and Ben Deighton

MILAN/BRUSSELS, JAN 17 - Italy's gas network operator Snam is working with Belgian counterpart Fluxys on initiatives to transform Italy into a distribution hub for European gas and improve gas supply routes across the continent.

"The idea is to join forces ... to increase investment opportunities to create a European gas grid," Snam's chief executive Carlo Malacarne told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.

Snam, which manages Italy's gas transmission network, has been gearing up for a big push outside its domestic market after a reorganisation of its home business and new EU regulations.

On Tuesday Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe. The deal marks the first time a south European gas network has signed a deal with a northern grid operator.

Fluxys's stakes in two key gas pipelines Transitgas and TENP, which it bought from Snam's majority owner Eni last year, are seen as a major incentive for Snam.

Fluxys, the operator of Belgium's network of natural gas pipelines, aspires to be a major European gas transmission infrastructure company, taking on Dutch-based Gasunie.

The acquisition of the Eni pipelines made the Belgian firm a major force in European gas transport infrastructure, giving it pipelines extending from Belgium to Italy via Germany and Switzerland.

"The agreement sees the development of not just north-south gas (transport) infrastructure but east-west too," Malacarne said. He cited as an example the North Stream pipeline that will carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Europe is seen as overly dependent on Russian gas and bringing on tap gas from Algeria could help improve supply security and even bring down European gas prices.

"The intention is to increase import opportunities into Europe in the medium-long term ... to provide more flexibility in gas transmission and greater liquidity of gas to exchange at different prices in central Europe and Italy," Malacarne said.

Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas operator that also operates in gas distribution, gas storage and liquefied natural gas (LNG), has 1.5 billion euros available for investment opportunities in Europe.

"We will work quickly. In 2012 there could be news on new opportunities we are discussing together," Malacarne said, adding the agreement did not foresee any exchange of shares between the two groups.

Snam has invested 7 billion euros in domestic gas transport infrastructure since it was listed in 2002 and speculation has been mounting Eni could sell down its majority stake.

Eni's chief executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the group is working on "ideas" regarding Snam but is in no hurry.

Critics say Eni's dominant position in the Italian gas market crimps Snam's margins for manoeuvre both at home and abroad.

Shares in Snam ended up 0.41 percent at 3.388 euros on Tuesday while the European utilities index was up 1.17 percent. (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and Greg Mahlich)