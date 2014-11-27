BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Fluxys Belgium Nv
* Successful private placement of 350 million eur bonds
* Total market appetite reached over 700 million eur, which confirms confidence of institutional fixed income investors in fluxys belgium's credit
* Deal was managed by BNP Paribas and ING as coordinating banks and joint bookrunners and by Belfius Bank and Credit Agricole CIB as joint bookrunners
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman