June 22 Ireland-based aircraft lessor Fly Leasing Ltd said it would sell 33 aircraft for $985 million this year as part of its ongoing fleet rejuvenation plan.

The sale represents a $35 million pre-tax gain over the approximate net book values of the aircraft as of June 30 2015, Fly Leasing said on Monday, adding that it would recognize pro rata gains at the time of transfer of each aircraft.

The sale, which will help the lessor nearly halve the number of aircraft over 10 years of age in its fleet, is expected to generate about $425 million that can be invested in newer aircraft, Chief Executive Colm Barrington said.

Fly Leasing, which counts Virgin America, U.S. Airways, India's Jet Airways and Turkish Airlines among its customers, owned 127 aircraft valued at more than $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, according to its website.

Up to Friday's close of $15.58, the stock had risen 18.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)