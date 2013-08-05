Boeing reports drop in first-quarter plane deliveries
April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.
Aug 5 Europe's largest regional airline Flybe Group Plc, which appointed a new chief executive last month, said its chief financial officer had resigned.
The group said that Andrew Knuckey, who has been CFO since 2007, would leave the company after his successor is appointed and a suitable handover period is completed.
Flybe Group Plc had appointed former easyJet and Air Berlin executive Saad Hammad as its CEO last month. Hammad took charge on Aug. 1.
The airline on Monday also appointed Paul Simmons as Chief Commercial Officer, effective Oct. 28. Simmons joins from easyJet where he was Director, UK market.
Flybe added that three board members - the director of corporate strategy, the managing director of outsourcing solutions and the managing director of Flybe UK - would step down from the board immediately.
Faced with soaring fuel costs, falling passenger numbers and higher airport charges, Flybe has undergone a major restructuring -- axing 590 jobs and pledging to quit its main London hub at Gatwick airport.
