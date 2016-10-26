Oct 26 British budget airline operator Flybe
Group Plc said its Chief Executive Saad Hammad would
step down immediately, marking the departure of the man who
steered the airline towards calmer skies over his more than
three-year stint at the helm.
Shares in Flybe, which connects British regional airports to
London and other European cities, were down 3 percent at 39.725
pence at 0949 GMT on Wednesday.
Flybe said the decision for Hammad to leave had be made by
"mutual agreement" and that Simon Laffin, Non-executive
Chairman, has assumed the role of executive chairman as it seeks
a new boss.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)