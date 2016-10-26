(Adds analyst comments, details, updates share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Oct 26 Flybe Group Plc said Chief
Executive Saad Hammad would step down immediately, ending a more
than three-year stint that marked the airline's return to
profitability.
The company's shares tumbled 14.8 percent to 34.80 pence at
1143 GMT on Wednesday.
Flybe, which connects British regional airports to London
and other European cities, said Hammad's resignation was by
"mutual agreement".
The departure of Hammad, a former executive at rival easyJet
and Air Berlin, leaves Flybe rudderless at a
time when European airlines are grappling with increased
economic uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Several airlines in the region have issued profit warnings
as they navigate slow demand and fierce competition in fares.
Although Flybe reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter
passenger revenue in July, it warned that Brexit and a string of
deadly attacks across Europe could have a "materially adverse
impact".
Under Hammad's leadership, Flybe has returned to
profitability by drastically cutting jobs and wages, selling
airport slots and exiting unprofitable routes.
Hammad was brought on board in 2013 to help Flybe counteract
soaring fuel costs, falling passenger counts and higher airport
charges. The turnaround, most notably, involved the airline
quitting its main London hub at Gatwick airport.
Analysts said Hammad's surprise departure could allow Flybe
to set out clearer goals as it heads into another bout of
turbulence.
"The company needs to set out more clearly how they're going
to grow the business and where they can get to in terms of
margins and cash generation over the medium term ... I think it
probably needs a fresh set of eyes just to take a look," Cantor
Fitzgerald Europe analyst Robin Byde told Reuters.
Simon Laffin, Flybe's non-executive chairman, will step up
as executive chairman as the airline scouts for a new boss.
Laffin said Flybe remained "well placed" as the aviation
industry faces a "challenging market environment".
In Flybe's statement on Wednesday, Hammad said, "Now is the
right time for me to move on to a fresh challenge."
Hammad did not respond to an email seeking comments, while a
Flybe spokesman declined to comment beyond the statement.
