HELSINKI Nov 12 British carrier Flybe Group
will exit its Finnish joint venture with Finnair
after the companies failed to agree on how to
increase the unit's profitability, Finnair said on Wednesday.
State-controlled Finnair said Flybe has agreed to sell its
60 percent stake in Flybe Nordic to a new investor or to Finnair
for the price of one euro ($1.2481).
Flybe Nordic owns Flybe Finland, which operates a third of
Finnair's European traffic.
"Finnair aims to find a new majority shareholder and a
business model that would enable the development of regional
flying in a financially sustainable way," Finnair Chief
Executive Pekka Vauramo said in a statement.
Flybe will exit the joint venture by the end of 2014, and
will continue running the operations for 12 months after that.
Flybe last month said it was looking to expand its business
taking on some domestic flights from larger airlines so that
they can focus on their long-haul routes.
The British regional airline has overhauled itself after it
ran into trouble during the recession, and in October said it
was on track to grow, having sold its landing slots at London's
Gatwick airport, reduced its workforce and cut costs.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)