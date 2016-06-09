June 9 British budget airline operator Flybe
Group Plc expects its profit to grow next year as the
company cuts costs to cope with slow demand and fierce
competition, Chief Executive Saad Hammad said.
Like other carriers, Flybe has been hit by oversupply in the
industry as well as weak demand for travel to Europe in the
aftermath of recent attacks in Paris and Brussels.
After several years of losses, the company embarked on a
turnaround plan in 2013, buying aircraft instead of leasing
them, slashing jobs and exiting unprofitable routes.
"We believe we can fly through this turbulence and come out
the other side with enhanced profit delivery in the next
financial year," Hammad told Reuters in an interview on
Thursday.
Flybe said it expected cost savings of 4 million pounds
($5.8 million) this year and 8 million pounds next year from
buying aircraft instead of leasing.
"We see aircraft ownership costs as a major opportunity for
Flybe," Liberum analysts wrote in a note.
Hammad said flights to Europe would comprise more than 40
percent of the company's capacity this year compared with about
30 percent last year.
Larger rivals IAG and Air France KLM have
cut back on their growth plans due to low demand.
Flybe reported an adjusted pretax profit of 5.5 million
pounds for the year ended March 31 - its first annual profit as
a listed company - compared with a loss of 25.4 million pounds a
year earlier.
Unit costs excluding fuel fell 2.2 percent in constant
currency.
Liberum analysts estimated a normalised pretax profit of
22.2 million pounds for Flybe in the current year.
Flybe shares were down 3 percent at 57.14 pence at 1318 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen about 81
percent since the company listed on Dec. 10, 2010.
($1 = 0.69 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, Writing by Mamidipudi
Soumithri)