(Adds details, background)
Jan 30 Airline Flybe Group Plc said
uncertain customer confidence and poor weather led to a slow
start to the current quarter, after tough trading conditions and
increased market capacity hit its fleet utilisation in the third
quarter.
However, the airline, which connects British regional
airports to London and other European cities, said on Monday its
third-quarter revenue grew, boosted by additional capacity in
its network.
Passenger revenue grew 13.5 percent in the third quarter
ended December 2016, compared with a 5.7 percent increase in the
first half. Revenue per seat rose 0.2 percent in the third
quarter versus a decline of 6.9 percent in the first half.
European airlines have driven down fares by adding more
seats to boost their market share in a period of low oil prices.
They have also experienced some demand turbulence over the
past year due to uncertainty arising from Britain's decision to
leave the European Union, a string of attacks in Europe and
lower appetite for corporate travel.
Flybe cautioned in November that the Brexit vote could
affect the aviation industry "operationally and commercially,"
and posed short-term challenges because of the pound's sharp
slide.
The following month, it named Christine Ourmieres-Widener,
former head of rival CityJet, as chief executive.
Flybe said on Monday that passenger revenue rose 11 percent
in the first three weeks of its current quarter compared with a
year earlier, but revenue per seat fell 1 percent.
"There is much to be done... my first priority is to look to
rebuild passenger unit revenue and to challenge all our costs,"
Ourmieres-Widener said in a statement on Monday.
Analysts expect Flybe to pursue additional codeshare
agreements with long haul airlines operating into Heathrow,
after the airline announced in December new routes from
Edinburgh and Aberdeen to Heathrow starting in March 2017.
The company said on Monday the new routes would allow for
connectivity with its codeshare partners and that it would add
further connectivity over the coming months.
Larger rival easyJet warned this month that the weaker pound
and rising fuel costs would hit profit more than expected this
year.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)