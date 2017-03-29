(Adds analyst's comments, details)
March 29 British airline Flybe Group Plc
said it has reduced capacity and cut costs as weak
demand, pricing pressures and rising competition from rail
operators dented fourth-quarter revenue.
The airline, which connects British regional airports to
London and other European cities, said on Wednesday it expects
to report an adjusted loss before tax for the year through March
2017 due to a charge of 5 million-10 million pounds ($6.2
mln-$12.4 mln) for a systems upgrade.
Flybe's shares dropped 6.4 percent in morning trade
following its results statement.
Brokerage Liberum had a prior pre-tax profit forecast of 4.2
million pounds for the year. It now estimates a loss of 3.8
million pounds.
The airline said that summer trading this year is in line
with its expectations. It forecast an 11 percent increase in
revenue in the first half of 2017-2018 and a 6 percent rise in
yield, helped by the timing of the Easter holiday, which is
later than last year.
In the quarter through March 2017 it estimated passenger
revenue rose by 9.8 percent, compared with 13.5 percent in the
previous quarter.
"The period has been characterised by weak demand in an
uncertain consumer environment, together with price competition
arising from overcapacity amongst airlines and sharpened price
activity from rail operators," Flybe said.
European airlines have driven down fares by adding more
seats to boost their market share in a period of low oil prices.
Flybe said operational cancellations, industrial action
mainly by French air traffic controllers and some
weather-related cancellations also hit revenue in its fourth
quarter
It said it expects its load factor to fall by around 1.4
percentage points in the three months to March 31, an
improvement on the 1.7 percentage point fall in the previous
quarter.
Flybe also estimated slower year-on-year seat capacity
growth of 10 percent for the fourth quarter from 12.7 percent in
the third quarter.
It said it expected a 3 percent rise in capacity for the
first half of this year as the fleet size peaks. Flybe has taken
delivery of nine Q400 aircraft in the year, and expects to reach
fleet size peak next month with a total of 85 aircraft.
($1 = 0.8073 pounds)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens and Susan Fenton)