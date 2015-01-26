Jan 26 British budget airline Flybe Group Plc
said it had booked lower passenger revenue per seat for
the fourth quarter and that it would break even on pretax profit
for the full year 2015.
The company, which said it has no exposure to the Swiss
franc, said passenger revenue per seat fell 3 percent in the
quarter.
About 36 percent of seats were sold as on Jan. 20, compared
with about 34 percent a year earlier.
"The benefit of lower fuel prices, given our hedging
strategy, will not flow in significant amounts until 2016/17,
though we will be covered in case fuel price increases next
year." the company said.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens)