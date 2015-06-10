June 10 British budget airline Flybe Group Plc
reported a pretax loss for the full year, hurt by
one-off costs and a charge related to its exit from a joint
venture in Finland.
The carrier reported a loss before tax of 35.6 million
pounds for the year ended March 31, from a profit of 8.1 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7.5 percent to 574.1 million pounds ($885.26
million).
"Flybe Finland did not deliver on its expectations of
generating profits in 2014/15 due to poor performance in its
scheduled flying operations and therefore Flybe sold its
interest in Flybe Finland for one Euro," the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.6485 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)