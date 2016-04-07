* Says on track for 3 mln stg FY pretax profit
* For 6 mths to Sept. 30, 21 pct of capacity sold, down 3
pct pts
* Strong dollar to cost 7 mln stg in 2016/17 financial year
* Shares down 8 pct, hit lowest in 11 months
LONDON, April 7 Shares in Flybe slumped
to an 11-month low on Thursday after the British regional
airline reported a drop in the level of bookings for coming
months and warned over the impact of the strength of the dollar.
Flybe, which is coming to the end of a turnaround plan
started in 2013, said it was on track for a pretax profit of 3
million pounds ($4 million) for the 12 months ended March 31
2016, against a 25 million pound adjusted loss last year.
But shares in the company, which connects British regional
airports to London and other European cities, traded down 8
percent at 58.8 pence by 1022 GMT, having fallen as low as
53.75p, their lowest since May last year.
Cantor analyst Robin Byde blamed the lack of a more positive
outlook. "I think they've done very well on restructuring
capacity and fleet but demand still just seems to be too weak on
the routes that they fly," he said.
"You've had a number of investors decide that trading is not
going to get significantly better any time soon and it's time to
sell," Byde added.
Flybe, which says that about half its customers are
travelling for business, said that for the six months ended
Sept. 30 2016, 21 percent of its capacity had already been sold,
3 percentage points behind the previous year.
Like all airlines, Flybe pays for fuel in dollars. It said
the strengthening dollar would cost it 7 million pounds in its
2016/17 financial year, despite it hedging exposure to fuel and
the dollar at a higher level.
Flybe said its turnaround plan had made progress, and the
last six months showed its business model was working. It
maintained forecasts despite a drop-off in demand for business
travel in the wake of the Paris attacks last November, and an
increase in capacity in European flying.
"Despite a really difficult revenue environment ... we're
really pleased that Flybe's able to demonstrate its resilience,"
Chief Executive Saad Hammad said in an interview.
Over the last six months, Flybe has slowed planned capacity
expansion and accelerated a cost-cutting plan to, for example,
renegotiate maintenance contracts, to help it maintain
profitability.
($1 = 0.7113 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)