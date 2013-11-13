(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say biggest shareholder,
not majority shareholder, sells stake)
Nov 13 Flybe Group Plc said its biggest
shareholder, Rosedale Aviation Holdings, has sold its entire
48.1 percent stake in the airline.
Flybe's free float is now expected to increase to 85
percent, the embattled carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.
The shares were placed with institutional investors by
Liberum Capital, which advised on the sale.
The company, which operates Europe's largest regional
airline, said on Monday it would cut another 500 jobs, mainly in
Britain. It also said it would further reduce its routes, review
its fleet mix, remove surplus capacity and improve aircraft and
crew utilisation.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)