(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say biggest shareholder, not majority shareholder, sells stake)

Nov 13 Flybe Group Plc said its biggest shareholder, Rosedale Aviation Holdings, has sold its entire 48.1 percent stake in the airline.

Flybe's free float is now expected to increase to 85 percent, the embattled carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The shares were placed with institutional investors by Liberum Capital, which advised on the sale.

The company, which operates Europe's largest regional airline, said on Monday it would cut another 500 jobs, mainly in Britain. It also said it would further reduce its routes, review its fleet mix, remove surplus capacity and improve aircraft and crew utilisation. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)