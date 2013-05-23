* To exit Gatwick in March 2014, sells slots to easyJet
* Pushes back plane deliveries to 2017-2019
* Ups job cuts to 590 from 300 announced in January
* Measures to save 30 mln stg in 2013/14
* Shares up 2.2 percent
By Richa Naidu
May 23 Struggling British airline Flybe Group
Plc will quit its main London hub at Gatwick airport
and has pushed back the delivery of 16 new aircraft to help it
return to profitability.
Europe's largest regional airline also said it had axed 590
jobs, or 22 percent of its UK workforce, despite saying in
January it would cut only 300 jobs when it unveiled a
cost-cutting plan designed to end a two-year run of losses at
the pretax level.
Flybe floated its shares on the London Stock Exchange at the
end of 2010 and has since suffered from soaring fuel costs,
falling passenger numbers and higher airport charges, especially
in London.
The company, which counts British Airways parent IAG
and billionaire investor George Soros among its largest
shareholders, said on Thursday the measures would save it 30
million pounds ($45 million) in costs in 2013/14, 5 million
pounds ahead of its previous target, with more than half coming
from the job cuts.
Flybe will exit Gatwick in March 2014, after agreeing a deal
to sell its 25 take-off and landing slots at London's
second-largest airport to easyJet for 20 million pounds.
"No business can swallow cost increases of more than 100
percent over five years and Flybe simply cannot bear such
punitive rises," Flybe Chief Executive and Chairman Jim French
said.
LOWER CHARGES
Flybe said it had also pushed back the delivery of 16
Embraer E175 aircraft to between 2017 and 2019, which
would reduce pre-delivery payment charges due this year by 20
million pounds.
The aircraft were previously due to arrive in 2014 and 2015.
Since Flybe's 295 pence-per-share float, its shares have
fallen 80 percent, cutting the company's market value to 43
million pounds from 215 million at launch.
"Flybe is exposed to the regional UK market which is not
seeing the same growth as London is," said analyst Alexia Dogani
at brokerage Liberium. "London airports have become more
expensive for small regional airlines to operate (from) ... and
therefore Flybe has not been able to attract as many passengers
for its routes."
It is not the only smaller airline to have suffered. Last
year, loss-making Spanair and Hungarian flag-carrier Malev
ceased operations, leaving gaps in the market that larger
low-cost carriers like easyJet have been quick to exploit.
European carriers including Germany's Lufthansa AG
, Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM and Spain's
Iberia have also cut thousands of jobs over the last year and
reined in capacity growth.
Flybe flies to Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Isle of
Man from Gatwick. Selling its Gatwick slots would substantially
reduce its London operations to just the few flights it runs out
of Luton airport, some 50 kilometres north of the capital.
In April the carrier forecast an underlying loss for the
year to the end of March. It said in January it expected to
break even in the fiscal year ending March 2014.
Flybe shares were 2.2 percent up at 57.5 pence by 0900 GMT.