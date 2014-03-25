BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust prices S$80 mln floating rate notes due 2022
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme
March 25 Flybe Group Plc :
* Franchise agreement with Stobart Air serving new routes into London Southend airport
* Stobart Air (formerly Aer Arann) will operate new routes from London Southend airport in partnership with Flybe
* Franchise operation will commence on June 5 to destinations in Benelux and Northern Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
