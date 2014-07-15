BRIEF-Philip Timyan reports 5.39 pct stake in Community West Bancshares as of April 18
* Philip Timyan - On or about April 18, sent letter to chairman of Community West Bancshares - SEC Filing
July 15 Flybe Group Plc
* Flybe and Bombardier sign strategic services agreement for UK branded fleet
* Confirms Bombardier Q400 as Flybe's aircraft of choice in its UK branded business
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study