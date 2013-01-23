Jan 23 Flybe Group Plc, Europe's
largest regional airline, said it would cut about 300 jobs, or
about 10 percent of its UK workforce, as it tries to turn around
the struggling business.
The job cuts would include a 20 percent reduction in
management posts and about 10 percent of overhead and production
roles, the British carrier said.
Flybe said it did not expect to close any of its 13 UK
operational bases but was implementing cost reduction plans with
suppliers such as airports and maintenance providers, rolling
out fuel efficiency programmes and expanding automation at the
check-in process.
European airlines are being hit by slower spending on air
travel amid the euro zone debt crisis as well as by high fuel
prices, and many have responded by shutting down unprofitable
routes and limiting their spending.
Flybe estimated the current measures to result in
restructuring costs of between 10 million pounds and 12 million
pounds ($15.9 million-$19 million), with the majority of these
to be recorded in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.
It reiterated its forecast of year-on-year revenue growth of
up to 2 percent.
Flybe's shares were down 6 percent to 47.25 pence in early
trading on Wednesday morning on the London Stock Exchange. They
have lost about 21 percent of their value over the last year.