DUBAI Feb 18 The chief executive of flydubai
expects another difficult year for the low-cost carrier as tough
economic conditions put pressure on yields.
The airline this month reported a 60 percent drop in 2015
net profit to 100.7 million dirhams, blaming a stronger U.S.
dollar and tough market conditions.
These factors pressured its overall Revenue Passenger
Kilometre yield - a key industry measure of the average fare
paid by customers to fly one kilometre - and this is expected to
continue in 2016.
"This is going to be a difficult year because of the overall
economic outlook - there might be challenges with yield," said
Ghaith al-Ghaith on the sidelines of a business conference on
Thursday.
The United Arab Emirates dirham is pegged to the dollar,
which has been recently trading at multi-year highs against a
number of global currencies, and this strengthening makes
tickets booked in other currencies comparatively more expensive.
Passenger numbers from Russia to Dubai fell 22 percent in
2015, for example.
Ghaith said the carrier was trying to boost traffic from its
Dubai hub to Commonwealth of Independent States countries, even
if there was less inbound traffic from those countries.
The yield in 2015 was also pressured by the airline's fuel
hedging policy, which covered 41 percent of its fuel
requirements, as oil prices continued to slump.
Ghaith said the airline would continue to hedge fuel based
on opportunities on contractual instruments. The carrier said in
its 2015 results it had 16 percent of its fuel requirement
hedged for the next 24 months.
Fuel hedging is a contract that airlines use to reduce
exposure to volatile and potential rises in fuel costs. If the
oil price falls below the hedged level, though, the airline has
to take an accounting loss against the difference.
The biggest industry beneficiaries of an price oil slump in
the last two years have been airlines with no hedging policies,
such as Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates, which posted a 65
percent jump in first-half profits in November.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)