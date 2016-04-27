DUBAI, April 27 Saudi Arabia's Flynas is in talks with Boeing Co and Airbus for a potential 100-jet order, chief executive Paul Byrne told a conference in Dubai on Wednesday, adding it had ruled out Bombardier from its considerations.

The kingdom's low-cost airline had requested proposals from the two rival aerospace giants to buy 60 planes with an option for 40 more, he said.

Byrne said in January Flynas was also considering Bombardier for the deal, but recently ruled out the struggling Canadian aircraft maker.

"We just didn't want to be the launch customer" for its C Series jet, he said without elaborating. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)