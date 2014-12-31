BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Fly.pl SA and FON SA :
* Said on Tuesday that as a result of two lending agreements FON SA lowered its stake in the company to 24.50 pct (or 10,178,525 shares)
* Prior to lending agreements and a transfer of 58.46 pct stake (or 24,288,172 shares)in the company, FON SA owned a 82.96 pct stake (or 34,466,697 shares) in the company
* FON transferred as a loan 58.46 pct stake in the company to DAMF Invest SA
* Total nominal value of the 24,288,172 company's shares is 2.4 million zlotys ($681,025)
* Parties agreed that the loan will be returned until Dec. 31, 2015
* FON will receive a remuneration of 130,000 zlotys
($1 = 3.5241 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016