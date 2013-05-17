BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 17 German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care will begin its first ever share buyback programme on May 20, acquiring up to 385 million euros ($493.72 million) worth of its own stock.
It said in a statement on Friday that shares acquired would either be cancelled to reduce the number of shares in issue or to supply employee share participation programmes.
The company announced back on April 4 that it would buy back up to 385 million euros worth of its own ordinary stock, which corresponds to roughly 7 million shares, or 2.3 percent of its issued share capital based on Thursday's closing price. ($1=0.7798 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.