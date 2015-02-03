Feb 3 Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected on Tuesday, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1EC2cDH)

Tronox spokesman Bud Grebey said the company does not respond to rumors or speculation on such matters. Representatives of FMC could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

FMC, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based chemical maker, announced its intention to sell the alkali chemicals business on Sept. 8, when it unveiled a deal to acquire Cheminova A/S, a unit of Auriga Industries A/S for $1.8 billion.

FMC Chief Executive Pierre Brondeau has said the sale would allow the company to cut its debt pile following the Cheminova deal.

Reuters reported last November that FMC had tapped Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help with the sale of the unit, which sources said could fetch around $1.5 billion.

Demand for soda ash, which FMC makes for a number of industrial customers, has been weak due to an uneven global economic recovery.

(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)