Feb 3 Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd
is nearing a deal to buy a soda-ash business from rival
FMC Corp for more than $1.5 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
An announcement is expected on Tuesday, the newspaper said.
Tronox spokesman Bud Grebey said the company does not
respond to rumors or speculation on such matters.
Representatives of FMC could not be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
FMC, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based chemical maker,
announced its intention to sell the alkali chemicals business on
Sept. 8, when it unveiled a deal to acquire Cheminova A/S, a
unit of Auriga Industries A/S for $1.8 billion.
FMC Chief Executive Pierre Brondeau has said the sale would
allow the company to cut its debt pile following the Cheminova
deal.
Reuters reported last November that FMC had tapped Bank of
America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help
with the sale of the unit, which sources said could fetch around
$1.5 billion.
Demand for soda ash, which FMC makes for a number of
industrial customers, has been weak due to an uneven global
economic recovery.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)