FRANKFURT, April 26 Fresenius Medical Care
reported its first-quarter net profit jumped 68
percent to $370 million, boosted by a one-off investment gain of
$127 million related to the acquisition of Liberty Dialysis
Holdings Inc.
Excluding that gain, net profit was up 10 percent at $244
million, the operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines
said on Thursday as it published key figures. Full first-quarter
results are due on May 3.
Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion during the quarter,
FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)