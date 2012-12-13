FRANKFURT Dec 13 Fresenius Medical Care
, the world's largest dialysis group, said a group of
plaintiffs in the United States had moved to consolidate
wrongful death lawsuits against the company over its NaturaLyte
and GranuFlo products.
The suits generally allege that the two products carried
inadequate labeling and warnings, causing harm to patients, FMC
said, adding that it considered the suits to be without merit
and was vigorously defending against them.
The company's chief executive Ben Lipps said in a statement
that FMC's actions related to the products were appropriate and
responsible.
"Both products are safe and effective and were reviewed and
cleared by the Food and Drug Administration several years ago,"
he said.
"I am confident of our position on this medical issue," he
said.
FMC's North American subsidiary received a subpoena from the
Massachusetts district attorney on Dec. 7 requesting documents
in the case and was cooperating fully, the company said.