BAD HOMBURG Germany Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care, the world's biggest provider of dialysis treatments, would look at Swedish rival Diaverum if it was for sale, its chief executive said.

"We would look at that," Rice Powell told Reuters in an interview after FMC published 2013 financial results on Tuesday.

Diaverum's owner, private equity firm Bridgepoint, has been looking to offload the Swedish dialysis clinic operator, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion).