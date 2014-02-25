BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
BAD HOMBURG Germany Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care, the world's biggest provider of dialysis treatments, would look at Swedish rival Diaverum if it was for sale, its chief executive said.
"We would look at that," Rice Powell told Reuters in an interview after FMC published 2013 financial results on Tuesday.
Diaverum's owner, private equity firm Bridgepoint, has been looking to offload the Swedish dialysis clinic operator, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion).
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.