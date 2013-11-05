Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Third-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, rose 1.2 percent to $273 million on higher revenues per treatment in the United States.
Analysts had on average expected $268 million in quarterly net income.
The company said on Tuesday it was aiming for net income at the low end of its previous target range of between $1.1 billion and $1.15 billion, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.