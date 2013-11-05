FRANKFURT Nov 5 Third-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, rose 1.2 percent to $273 million on higher revenues per treatment in the United States.

Analysts had on average expected $268 million in quarterly net income.

The company said on Tuesday it was aiming for net income at the low end of its previous target range of between $1.1 billion and $1.15 billion, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.